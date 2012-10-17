BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang's shares to halt trade pending acquisition plan
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 5 pending assets acquisition plan
October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V
Guarantor Deutsche Telekom AG
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2024
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 98.538
Reoffer price 98.538
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 129.2bp
Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date October 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank & RBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0847580353
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 5 pending assets acquisition plan
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.