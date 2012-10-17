October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V

Guarantor Deutsche Telekom AG

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2024

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 98.538

Reoffer price 98.538

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 129.2bp

Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank & RBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0847580353

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.