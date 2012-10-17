October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date October 21, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.219

Payment Date October 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct Selling & 0.3 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

