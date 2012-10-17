Oct 17Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OCEAN PREETIKA RPO 15/10 15/10 17/10 1,272 nil nil 1,529
2) KINSHIP NAVINYA CEMENT 15/10 15/10 17/10 nil 1,789 nil 296
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Blue Sahi Peas nil 26,000 nil ----- 14/10
2) Dai Sai Beans 4,500 nil nil ----- 16/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Thai Dinshaw Chips nil 8,400 nil 17/10
2) Vishva Parekh Steel nil 23,115 nil 17/10
3) Aqua Merchant Wood nil 5,200 nil 17/10
4) Genco Seacrest Peas nil 51,500 nil 17/10
5) Anushree Ashta CNTR nil nil 131/131 18/10
6) Zheng Mits Steel nil 1,987 nil 18/10
7) Cassio NYK Heavy nil 567 nil 18/10
8) Priyanka NAVINYA Cement nil 2,100 nil 18/10
9) Future Halar Peas nil 49,500 nil 19/10
10) Stx Parekh Steel nil 17,400 nil 19/10
11) Da Cui Cosco Steel nil 784 nil 20/10
12) Thor Marco Peas nil 32,000 nil 20/10
13) Allcargo Dinshaw Cement nil 6,200 nil 20/10
14) Tb TOMS Cement nil 6,500 nil 21/10
15) Jin Shaan Peal nil 59,473 nil 22/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL