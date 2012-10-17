Oct 17Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.V.FREE NEPTUNE ORISSA GB 11/10 11/10 19/10 30,000 nil nil n.a.
2) M.V.AETOLIA GLORY COAL 13/10 13/10 18/10 nil 49,000 nil n.a.
3) M.T.FURUHOLMEN SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 14/10 14/10 17/10 nil 5,800 nil n.a.
4) M.V.FU XIN SHARMILA GB 15/10 15/10 19/10 16,000 nil nil n.a.
5) M.V.OCEAN FRIEND PUYVAST GB 15/10 15/10 18/10 12,000 nil nil n.a.
6) M.T.NICOS TOMAS INTEROCN EDIBLE OIL 16/10 16/10 18/10 nil 9,000 nil n.a.
7) M.V.PRINCE HENRY SRIVALLI GB 16/10 16/10 18/10 6,300 nil nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.T.AU TAURUS JAMES EDIBLRE OIL nil 9,000 nil 11/10 ---
2) M.V.BRIO FAITH ACT GB 6,300 nil nil 12/10 ---
3) M.T.STOLT JMB PHOS. ACID nil 14,600 nil 17/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M.V.BANOS A BOTHRA COAL nil 55,419 nil 18/10
2) M.T.SUNNY DREAM ATLANTIC SULP. ACID nil 6,000 nil 19/10
3) M.T.GINGA TIGER GAS METH. CHLO. nil 1,496 nil 20/10
4) M.V.AN BAO JIANG CHANDRA GB 15,000 nil nil 20/10
5) M.V.WADI SUDR BENLINE DAP nil 38,497 nil 20/10
6) M.T.GAS CAT ATLANTIC AMMONIA nil 12,001 nil 20/10
7) M.V.DYNAMIC COROMAND BALL CLAY nil 7,050 nil 20/10
8) M.V.STAVROS P ESSKAY ROCK PHOS. nil 16,100 nil 22/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL