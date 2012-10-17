Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 20 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date September 5, 2022
Coupon 0 pct
Issue price 52.3
Payment Date October 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.4 pct (1.0 pct selling & 0.4 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 350 million Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0318345971
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.