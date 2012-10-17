October 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lagardere SCA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 31, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.307
Spread 325 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 364.2bp
over the 0.5 pct OBL 164
Payment Date October 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING, Mizuho,
Natixis, Societe Generale CIB, Credit Agricole CIB & HSBC
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011348531
Data supplied by International Insider.