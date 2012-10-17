October 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Abertis Infraestructuras

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.563

Spread 340 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 381.1bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date October 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Caixabank, Goldman Sachs,

Morgan Stanley, Natixis & Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

