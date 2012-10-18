* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.57 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.62 percent. * Asian shares rose to their highest in seven months on Thursday, buoyed by a surge in U.S. housing starts that has followed other positive economic data, helping to further ease worries about a slowdown in global growth. * Foreign investors bought 355.4 million rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index rose 0.18 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Corporate earnings and the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Oct. 30 are seen as the next big triggers for markets, given continued concerns about the outlook for economic growth and the continued threat of sovereign rating downgrades. * ACC and Ambuja Cements expected to report higher profits on increased sales and lower cost of importing fuel, which in part has offset the rise in diesel prices in India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)