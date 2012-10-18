* USD/INR expected to open weaker versus its previous close of 52.87/88 tracking gains in the euro but the domestic sharemarket performance during the day would be key for direction. * Traders would also watch demand from oil firms, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic market, which may support the pair. The Nifty stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.5 percent. * The pair is expected to hold in a 52.60 to 53.10 range in the early part of the session. Most Asian currencies also trading stronger versus the dollar. * The euro and Australian dollar hover at multi-week highs but could see setbacks in their two-day rally if a slew of economic reports on China renew worries about the health of the world's second biggest economy. * Asian shares rise to their highest in seven months buoyed by a surge in U.S. housing starts that has followed other positive economic data, helping further ease worries about a slowdown in global growth. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)