(Updates with China's GDP data in second and third paragraph) * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.57 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.62 percent. * Asian shares struck a seven-month high on Thursday after China's GDP data pointed to stabilisation in the world's second largest economy, while positive U.S. housing data helped ease worries about a sharper slowdown in global growth. * China's third-quarter gross domestic product grew 7.4 percent from a year earlier, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009 and marking the seventh straight quarter of slower growth, but matching expectations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)