* USD/INR rises to 52.99/53.00 versus its previous close of 52.87/88 in early trade tracking overnight losses in the euro compared to levels seen during end of domestic trade on Wednesday. * Slight dip in the euro levels from late in the domestic session on Wednesday hurts sentiment for the local unit. * However, most other Asian units were stronger compared to the dollar, and that is seen limiting sharp gains in the USD/INR. * Traders expect good dollar demand from oil firms to continue to pressure the pair higher. 52.80 to 53.30 is expected to be the band for the day. * Domestic sharemarket performance would be another key element which is expected to provide direction to the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)