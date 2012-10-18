* The BSE index rises 0.13 percent while the 50-share NSE index rises 0.09 percent. * Asian shares gain to a seven-month high on Thursday as a slew of Chinese data pointed to stabilisation in the world's second largest economy, and positive U.S. housing data helped ease worries about a sharper slowdown in global growth. * Bharti Airtel falls 2.05 percent, while IDEA down 1.2 percent after the Telecom Commission recommended mobile phone carriers give up all their airwave holding in the 900 mega hertz band at the time of their permit renewals. * The move is opposed by the wireless industry which says it will cost about $24 billion more in capital outlay. * Ahead of earnings, cement makers gain: ACC up 1.4 percent while Ambuja Cement up 1.65 percent, had fallen on concerns over outcome of earnings and outlook. * Mphasis falls 2.06 percent and Piramal Enterprises falls 0.33 percent after NSE said it will exclude both from trading in its derivatives segment. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)