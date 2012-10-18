* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.15 percent as traders preferred to stay on the sidelines in the run-up to the RBI policy review on Oct. 30. * Majority of economists and dealers expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep the policy rates on hold after the dampening inflation data on Monday. * However, some traders are hoping that the central bank will respond with a 25 bps rate cut or a cash reserve ratio cut to complement the government's reform moves. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)