* USD/INR falls to 52.95/96 from a session high of 53.1050, as gains in the domestic shares hurt sentiment for the dollar. The cross closed at 52.87/88 on Wednesday. * Traders say dollar demand from oil firms could cap any broader losses in USD/INR. * Shares up 0.7 percent, led by gains in banking shares ahead of the central bank policy review later this month. * The euro holds near a one-month high against the dollar as a fall in Spanish bond yields, strong U.S. housing data, and hopes for a year-end rebound in China boost optimism on the global economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)