* India's overnight cash rates remain steady at 8.05/8.10 percent but banks borrowing from the central bank's repo window surges to a near four-month high. * Banks borrowing from the central bank via its repo window rises past the 1 trillion rupee mark to 1.02 trillion rupees, its highest since June 26, reflecting the extent of cash squeeze due to heavy demand for funds in the festival season. * Traders however say they do not expect the call money rate to rise much beyond current levels as banks holding excess SLR bonds can easily borrow from the RBI at the repo window at 8 percent. * "The system is not really in a deficit as such, at least not as large as what the repo numbers make it look like. Banks are holding statutory liquidity ration to the extent of 30 percent, when the mandatory requirement is 23 percent, so they can easily use that for borrowing under repo or liquidate it," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said.