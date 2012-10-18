* India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap and the 1-year swap rate were unchanged at 6.99 and 7.60 percent respectively. * Trading was rangebound as market participants are divided over the central bank stance on policy rates, which will be reviewed on Oct. 30. * Most dealers expect RBI to stay put on rates despite the government's announcement of a slew of financial reform measures last month. * Liquidity conditions are being watched closely by traders, who expect the OIS curve to remain flattish with a receiving bias since cash condition is stretched given banks' mandatory covering and festive demand for funds. * Bank borrowing from the central bank via its repo window has risen past the 1 trillion rupee mark to 1.02 trillion rupees, its highest since June 26. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)