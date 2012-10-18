* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 8.13 percent. * Hopes that the sharp cash crunch in the banking system, with the repo borrowing at a four-month high, will prompt the Reserve Bank of India to buy bonds via open market operation, induced buying. * Banks borrowing from the central bank via its repo window rises past the 1 trillion rupee mark to 1.02 trillion rupees, its highest since June 26, reflecting the extent of cash squeeze due to heavy demand for funds in the festival season. * Expectations that the central bank will respond with a 25 bps rate cut or a cash reserve ratio cut to complement the government's reform moves also kept a buying bias in the market. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)