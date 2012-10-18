* UBS downgrades United Breweries to 'sell' from 'buy' and cut its target price to 625 rupees from 650 rupees. * UBS says the recent share surge - with United Breweries up 75.7 percent this year as of Wednesday's close - has driven valuations to the higher end of global brewers. * The investment bank also notes speculation of an eventual takeover from Heineken NV, which already owns around a 37 percent stake, have already been priced in. * However, UBS says the long-term story for United Breweries remains intact given the benefits from India's rising disposable income and changing social norms. * United Breweries is the flagship liquor business of Vijay Mallya's UB Group, which is scrambling to raise funds to rescue ailing Kingfisher Airlines. * United Breweries shares last down 1.7 percent at 663.20 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)