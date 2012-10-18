* The BSE index rises 0.65 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.67 percent. * Gains led by hopes for increased consumer sales during the Dusshera festival on Oct. 24 and the Diwali festival in mid-November, which are considered auspicious times to buy big ticket items such as vehicles and property. * Banks, which have recently lowered consumer rates and are expected to cut some fees, rose. * ICICI Bank gains 1.2 percent, while State bank of India gains 2 percent. * Property shares also gain: DLF is up 2.1 percent, after falling 9.1 percent in the previous four sessions. * Auto shares also benefit: Maruti Suzuki rises 1 percent while two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp adds 1.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)