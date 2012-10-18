BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
October 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg
(LBBW)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 18, 2019
Coupon 1.9 pct
Payment Date October 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings A3(Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000LB0P8V1
Data supplied by International Insider.
