* USD/INR rises to 52.98/99 from its previous close of 52.87/88 as dollar demand from oil firms, the largest buyers of the greenback in the domestic currency market, hurts. * However, further gains capped by a rise in the domestic shares, with the main index up nearly 1 percent on day. * Traders say the euro's gains versus the dollar and yen also seen limiting the dollar's rise. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)