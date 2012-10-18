* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.14 percent. * Bonds trimmed a bit of their earlier gains on mild profit-taking, traders say. * Tight cash conditions in the banking system, with the repo borrowing at a four-month high, have raised hopes among traders that the Reserve Bank of India will buy bonds via open market operation. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank via its repo window rises past the 1 trillion rupee mark to 1.02 trillion rupees, its highest since June 26, reflecting the extent of cash squeeze due to heavy demand for funds in the festival season. * Bonds have been largely rangebound as market participants are divided on whether RBI will cut policy rates or opt to stay pat, after the dampening inflation data, despite the government's recent reform moves. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)