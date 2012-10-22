BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index falls 0.17 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.26 percent. * Falls track Asian shares as global risk sentiment is dented by lackluster earnings from leading U.S. companies and a bigger-than-expected fall in exports from Japan. * ITC falls 1.4 percent on profit booking after shares in the cigarette maker rose to an all-time high on Friday on the back of a 22 percent surge in July-September earnings. * Kingfisher Airlines Ltd falls 4.8 percent after its licence was suspended on Saturday. * However, Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.9 percent after the company posted a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.