* The BSE index falls 0.17 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.26 percent. * Falls track Asian shares as global risk sentiment is dented by lackluster earnings from leading U.S. companies and a bigger-than-expected fall in exports from Japan. * ITC falls 1.4 percent on profit booking after shares in the cigarette maker rose to an all-time high on Friday on the back of a 22 percent surge in July-September earnings. * Kingfisher Airlines Ltd falls 4.8 percent after its licence was suspended on Saturday. * However, Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.9 percent after the company posted a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)