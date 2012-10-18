BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 107.952
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes The issue size will total 2.9 billion
Euro when fungible
ISIN XS0518184667
