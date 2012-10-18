October 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 107.952

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes The issue size will total 2.9 billion

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0518184667

Data supplied by International Insider.