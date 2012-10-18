By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Aurindom Mukherjee

Oct 18 Shares of Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) rose 11 percent in morning trade after a financial news website said the network gear maker had hired JP Morgan to evaluate possible bids for the company.

One bid is reported to be in the high $20's, benzinga.com said late on Tuesday. EMC EMC.N had been mentioned recently as a potential buyer, the website added.

Juniper shares were at $18.00 on Thursday morning, valuing the company at about $9.5 billion.

Analysts, however, ruled out the possibility of EMC being interested in the company.

"For the current CEO (of EMC), who is going to be leaving soon, to make this big decision, I think it's really unlikely," Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Bill Choi told Reuters.

Joe Tucci, who has been EMC's CEO for more than 11 years, is scheduled to retire in the next year or two. [ID:nL2E8IHDOM]

Paul Mansky, an analyst with Cantor Fitzgerald, said he didn't dispute that Juniper may be exploring a potential sale, but "strongly disagreed" that EMC could be a "legitimate part" of the process.

Juniper's high valuation would easily make any deal the largest EMC has ever made, and there are several lower-priced alternatives that offer a customer mix better aligned to EMC’s own focus - the enterprise market, and superior next-generation technology, like Brocade Communication Systems Inc (BRCD.O) or Arista Networks, he said.

EMC said the company does not comment on rumor and speculation. Juniper could not be reached for comment.

Analyst Choi said IBM (IBM.N) could be a possible buyer but buying Juniper would be a departure from their declared M&A strategy of focusing on software deals.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

((sruthi.ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com)(Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging: sruthi.ramakrishnan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: JUNIPER SHARES/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.