By Nadia Damouni and Sruthi Ramakrishnan

Oct 18 Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) shares jumped 11 percent on Thursday after a news website said the network gear maker had hired JP Morgan to evaluate possible bids, but a source close to the matter rejected the report.

One bid is reported to be in the high $20's per share with data storage firm EMC EMC.N mentioned recently as a potential buyer, benzinga.com reported late on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/kes43t)

But the source said Juniper had not hired any investment bankers to field acquisition offers for the company and had not received any buyout bids.

Juniper's shares jumped on Thursday morning as the benzinga.com report spread among investors, hitting a one-month high of $19.20 on the New York Stock Exchange before easing back to $17.87, up 3 percent.

Juniper is currently valued at more than $9 billion.

Paul Mansky, an analyst with Cantor Fitzgerald, said he didn't dispute that Juniper may be exploring a potential sale, but "strongly disagreed" that EMC could be a "legitimate part" of the process.

Juniper's high valuation meant it would be EMC's largest ever purchase and there were several cheaper firms that offered a customer mix better aligned to EMC's focus, he said.

As well, EMC CEO Joe Tucci is due to retire in the next year or two. [ID:nL2E8IHDOM]

"For the current CEO, who is going to be leaving soon, to make this big decision, I think it's really unlikely," Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Bill Choi told Reuters.

EMC said the company does not comment on rumor and speculation. A Juniper spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Choi said IBM (IBM.N) could be a possible buyer of Juniper but this would be a departure from their declared M&A strategy of focusing on software deals.

