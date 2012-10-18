October 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 25, 2022
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.305
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date October 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC, & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.