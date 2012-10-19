* USD/INR is expected to gain further to new three-week highs versus its previous close of 53.41/42 tracking a risk-off mood seen globally after the recent rally. * Asian shares also eased and consolidated gains from a three-day rally while the euro remained underpinned by easing tension over the euro zone's debt crisis. * Traders say the USD/INR can rise to 53.60 levels in early trade and that level if broken convincingly would lead the way for further gains to 53.70-53.80 levels. They predict a broad range of 53.40 to 53.80 for the first half of the day. * The domestic sharemarket performance would also be watched for cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty stock futures traded in Singapore are currently down 0.15 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)