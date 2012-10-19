* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.15 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.46 percent. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit hard after the Internet giant Google's third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of forecasts, disappointed investors, its shares tanked 8 percent. * Asian shares eased on Friday as markets consolidated gains from a three-day rally, while the euro remained underpinned by easing tension over the euro zone's debt crisis. * Foreign investors sold 688.7 million rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 0.97 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings outcome of blue chip companies will continue to impact sentiments in the near term, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and ITC Ltd due to report results later in the day. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)