* USD/INR rises to 53.77/78 versus its previous close of 53.41/42, after hitting 53.82, its strongest since Sept. 21 on the back of heavy dollar demand from oil firms. * Traders say broad risk-off seen in global markets also aiding sentiment for the dollar. * Asian shares ease as markets consolidate gains from a three-day rally, while the euro remains underpinned by easing tension over the euro zone's debt crisis. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)