* The BSE index falls 0.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE index losses 0.23 percent. * Asian shares ease as markets consolidate gains from a three-day rally after European Union leaders took a big step towards deeper integration with a deal to set up a single banking supervisor. * A sudden fall in the rupee to its weakest against the dollar since Sept. 21 also worries investors. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 0.5 percent ahead of July-September earnings later in the day. * However, cigarette maker ITC gains 0.2 percent ahead of earnings, also on Friday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)