* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 bps to 8.12 percent. * Cash deficit in the banking system at a four-month high has sparked hopes of central bank buying bonds through open market operations to infuse cash. * Some investors are buying on hopes that the central bank will take a rate cut call in its policy review on Oct. 30 to walk in tandem with the government's recent reform measures to boost growth. * Majority of economists and dealers, however, expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep the policy rates on hold after the dampening inflation data on Monday.