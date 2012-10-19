* Shares in Kingfisher Airlines drop 4.6 percent ahead of a deadline of Oct. 20 to respond to India's civil aviation authorities on why its license should not be cancelled. * India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation told the airline on Oct. 5 to demonstrate why its permit to fly should not be suspended or cancelled for failing to establish a "safe, efficient and reliable service", and gave it 15 days to reply. * Kingfisher had previously grounded flights until Oct. 20, but the industry regulator on Wednesday rejected Kingfisher's winter schedule, prompting expectations flights will continue to be grounded past the Oct. 20 deadline. * As of Thursday's close, Kingfisher shares have dropped 29.5 percent since bankers were unable to agree on the airline's turnaround plan on Sept. 27. * Kingfisher is reeling from $1.4 billion of debt. * Vijay Mallya, who controls Kingfisher via his UB Group, is in talks with Diageo Plc to sell a stake in United Spirits . (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)