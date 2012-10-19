* USD/INR is stabilising above its major resistance at 53.61-66, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the record high of 57.32 on June 22 to a near six-month low of 51.32 on Oct. 5 * USD/INR had hit a session high at 53.82 on Friday, its strongest since Sept. 21. Now trading at 53.71/72. * Maintaining a foothold above the 53.61-66 resistance levels could see USD/INR target the next formidable resistance level at around 54.32-42, the 50 percent Fibo of the same decline and the previous high on Sept. 20 * The breach of the resistance, although so far fleeting, should turn the outlook for INR to neutral, and a quick break below 53.10-20 could be required to remove the increasingly bullish dollar tone. (krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com / krishan.k.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)