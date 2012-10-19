* USD/INR falls to 53.71/72 from a one-month high of 53.82 earlier in the session. The pair closed at 53.41/42 on Thursday. * State-run banks sell dollars after the steep rise in the pair in early trade. * Traders also cite large dollar flows seen with a private sector bank, which added to the downward pressure on the pair. * Some speculation of potential RBI intervention hit markets, but rumours given little credence by traders. * On the day, USD/INR remains higher on the back of losses in domestic shares and tracking other Asian currencies. * Traders expect a band of 53.40 to 53.90 to hold for the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)