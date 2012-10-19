* Shares in Indian jewellery companies, including Gitanjali Gems extended gains for the second day on hopes of a spike in jewellery sales ahead of the festive season in India, several dealers said. * Consumer spending appetite traditionally increases during the Dussehra festival on Oct 24 and the Diwali festival in mid-November, which are considered auspicious times to buy big-ticket items. * India's largest jewellery retailer Gitanjali Gems jumps 5.13 percent, adding to its Thursday's 1.82 percent rally. * Shree Ganesh Jewellery gains 5.9 percent while jewellery maker and retailer Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd jumps 9 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)