* India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap was down 2 basis points at 6.95 percent while the 1-year swap rate was lower 1 basis point at 7.57 percent. * Cash deficit in the banking system was at a four-month high on Thursday and this has sparked hopes of the central bank buying bonds through open market operations to infuse liquidity. * Traders expect the OIS curve to remain flattish with a receiving bias since cash condition is stretched. * Dealers are divided over the central bank's stance on policy rates, which will be reviewed on Oct. 30. * Price pressures are likely to outweigh political influence when India reviews interest rates later this month, after the latest inflation data reinforced the central bank's cautious stance despite calls from the new finance minister to ease policy.