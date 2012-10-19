* India's overnight cash rates largely steady at 8.00/8.10 percent compared to its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent with demand slightly lower on the last day of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window also dropped to 624.65 billion rupees at the morning auction, compared to the 1.02 trillion rupees on Thursday. * Markets will remain closed on Wednesday and Friday next week, resulting in a slight uptick in cash rates, traders say. * "Don't think cash rates will rise much from the current levels, max we could see 8.15 or 8.20 percent next week as banks are holding quite a lot of excess SLR (statutory liquidity ratio)," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank. * Total volumes in the call money market on the central bank's electronic trading platform stand at 132.82 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent, while volumes in the CBLO market stand at 103 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.79 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)