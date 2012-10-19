* The BSE index falls 0.75 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.78 percent. * Bank shares fall on profit-taking: ICICI Bank loses 0.9 percent, after gaining 18 percent since the end of August to Thursday's close, outperforming an NSE index that gained 8.75 percent during the same period. * Battery maker Exide industries shares fall 8 percent after profit and margins missed market estimates as higher other expenditure and employee costs dented operating performance. * Broader gains in the indices are capped by gains in cigarette make ITC, which rose to a new all time high of 298.90 rupees after posting a 21 percent surge in Sept quarter earnings from year ago. * ITC shares last up 1.9 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)