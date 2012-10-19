* USD/INR rises to a fresh one-month high at 53.9750 versus its previous close of 53.41/42 on the back of heavy dollar buying by oil firms, the largest buyers in the domestic currency market. * Traders say some dollar sales were seen from exporters, but the demand from oil firms was too strong. * The breach of the 53.80 level paves the way for further gains towards 54.20 but resistance is expected around the psychological level of 54, dealers say. * Traders say the RBI could step in to support the rupee should USD/INR significantly surpass the 54 level, given the quickness of the day's move. * For technical outlook, see * Domestic shares also extend drop and trading down 0.9 percent on day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)