* A relatively quiet week expected for Indian forex and debt markets in a holiday-shortened week. * No domestic events are scheduled ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Oct. 30. * The rupee which hit a one-month low on Friday is seen stabilising, and is expected to hold in a 53.00 to 54.50 band next week, with exporters expected to step in to sell dollars. * The impact of earnings reports on domestic share markets will be watched. Euro moves and broader global risk sentiment should also provide cues. * The bond market is seen range-bound, with the benchmark 10-year debt expected to hold between the 8.10 to 8.20 percent band until the RBI review. * Despite some talk of potential bond buybacks via open market operations, after repo borrowings rose to a near four-month high of over 1 trillion rupees on Thursday, analysts see this as unlikely given the lack of debt auction for the week. * Cash rates may edge up slightly due to the higher demand for cash from individuals and companies in the festival season. * Banks are also expected to over-cover their mandated reserve needs in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. KEY EVENTS: Monday: Monthly unused foreign investor debt limits auction Wednesday: Markets holiday Friday: Forex reserves data (1130 GMT) Friday: Markets holiday