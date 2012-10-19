* Indian federal bonds held their gains in the afternoon session, with the 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 8.12 percent. * Cash crunch in the banking system has sparked hopes of the central bank buying bonds through open market operations to infuse cash. * Some investors are buying on hopes that the central bank will take a rate cut call in its policy review on Oct. 30 to walk in tandem with the government's recent reform measures to boost growth. However, the majority think otherwise. * Price pressures are likely to outweigh political influence when India reviews interest rates later this month, after the latest inflation data reinforced the central bank's cautious stance despite calls from the new finance minister to ease policy. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)