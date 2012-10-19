BRIEF-Shanghai Shimao gets approval to issue 4 bln yuan commercial paper
* Says it gets approval to issue 4.0 billion yuan ($587.87 million) commercial paper
October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 101.972
Reoffer yield 2.568 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 7.5bp
Over the 6.0 pct October 2025 FRTR
Payment Date October 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIN, Citi, Credit
Suisse & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 20 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.6
billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS0807336077
COLOMBO, June 5 Sri Lankan shares fell in thin trade on Monday on profit-booking in banking stocks while investors assessed the impact of recent deadly floods on exchange rate and inflation.