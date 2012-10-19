* Nomura, RBC, Piper Jaffray, Baird cut price target
* Raymond James, Susquehanna, BMO also trim price target
* Barclays raises price target, sees buying opportunity
* Shares up 1 pct in premarket trading
Oct 19 At least seven brokerages cut their price
targets on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) shares after the company missed
Wall Street earnings expectations, but analysts said growing
mobile advertising revenue points to better times ahead.
The earnings report, released hours ahead of schedule due to
an error on Thursday, revealed slowing sales in Google's core
Internet advertising business. [ID:nL1E8LIAZE]
The quarterly earnings missed expectations for the second
time in a year but analysts said the decline was a short-term
trade-off as mobile advertising revenue becomes a bigger part of
its business.
Chief Executive Larry Page, speaking on an earnings call,
said that Google's mobile business, which includes app sales and
advertising, was now generating revenue at an annualized run
rate of $8 billion, up from about $2.5 billion last year.
"This run-rate ... speaks to how GOOG has positioned itself
to win regardless of platform," Nomura Equity Research's Brian
Nowak wrote in a note, although he cut his price target on the
stock to $840 from $900 because of the short-term outlook.
Google shares closed down 8 percent at $694.37 on Thursday.
The stock was up 1 percent at $700 in premarket trading on
Friday.
Piper Jaffray & Co, RBC Capital Markets, Raymond James,
Robert W. Baird & Co, Susquehanna Financial Group, BMO Capital
Markets and Evercore Partners also lowered their outlook on the
Google stock by an average of $44.14.
Analysts at Barclays Capital, however, raised their price
target by 4 percent to $780.
In a note titled "3Q Results Disappointing but Not
Alarming," Barclays analyst Anthony DiClemente said Google's
revenue missed on slowing click volume growth, but also blamed
the negative impact of foreign exchange rates.
"We believe dislocation in shares creates a buying
opportunity, and we like GOOG into 4Q, as we believe the company
can benefit from ecommerce tailwinds and moderation in CPC (cost
per click) declines on easier (comparables)."
For the fourth consecutive quarter, Google reported a
decline in average CPC, a critical metric that measures the
price advertisers pay the company.
Advertisers on Google's network pay a smaller fee for mobile
display ads compared to a similar ad on PCs.
Net revenue growth at Google's main Internet business
increased 17 percent year-over-year -- the first time growth in
that business has fallen below 20 percent since 2009.
Google finance chief Patrick Pichette stressed on the
conference call that the revenue growth rate would have been
higher if the impact of currency rates had been backed out.
"We are incrementally more positive following the call given
our belief that despite any near-term fluctuations from mobile
monetization and FX, Google's franchise is intact and remains
one of the most reliable growth stories on the Internet," Piper
Jaffray's Gene Munster said.
MOTOROLA - DEAL GONE BAD?
Persistent losses at Google's recently acquired cellphone
business, Motorola Mobility, were further exacerbated by a
faster-than-anticipated fall in revenue for that unit.
RBC analyst Sean Kim said margins were likely impacted by
Google's Nexus 7 tablet and higher-than-expected losses at
Motorola Mobility Inc (MMI).
"Going forward, we continue to expect somewhat elevated
level of losses at MMI and some margin degradation due to Nexus
7," Kim said.
Google launched Nexus 7, its first tablet, earlier this year
to take on Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle Fire and Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPad, but the low $199 price tag and related marketing
costs weighed on margins.
"Marketing was higher primarily due to increased advertising
for the Nexus 7 tablet," Raymond James' Aaron Kessler said.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
((Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com)(within U.S. +1 646 223 8780
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5310)(Reuters Messaging:
himank.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: GOOGLE RESEARCH/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.