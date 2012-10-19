October 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Franshion Properties (China) Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 26, 2017

Coupon 4.7 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBS, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

