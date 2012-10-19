October 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Franshion Properties (China) Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 26, 2017
Coupon 4.7 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBS, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
