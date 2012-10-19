* A slew of blue chip earnings will continue to dominate Indian stock markets, with Cairn India, Hero MotoCorp , and ICICI Bank set to post results. * Trading volumes could be hit on account of the Dussehra public holiday on Wednesday. Stock markets will be opened on Friday but bonds and FX trading will be closed. * Investors are also on hold ahead of the RBI's policy review on Oct. 30. * Although most analysts expect the central bank to keep rates on hold, they see a potential cut in the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of deposits banks must keep with the RBI. * Kingfisher Airlines will also be a factor. The beleaguered airline submitted its response to aviation regulators on Friday about why its license to fly should not be cancelled, but did not give details about its response. * Kingfisher had previously announced it would ground flights until Oct. 20. KEY EVENTS NEXT WEEK Sat: Bajaj Auto earnings Mon: Earnings: Cairn India, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, IDEA Cellular Tues: Earnings: Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, Yes Bank Wedns: Public holiday Thurs: Mahindra & Mahindra Thurs: Supreme Court hearing expected on ban on transport and mining of iron ore in Goa. Friday: Earnings: ICICI Bank, IDFC, NTPC (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)