Borrower Enel Finance International NV

Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 26, 2027

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.296

Reoffer price 100.446

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0198415074

