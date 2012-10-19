Oct 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Region Pays De La Loire

Issue Amount 86.983 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms () 500

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011306323

