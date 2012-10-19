Oct 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Region Pays De La Loire
Issue Amount 86.983 million euro
Maturity Date October 24, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings AA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms () 500
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011306323
