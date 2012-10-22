BUZZ-India's GVK Power rises; to sell 10 pct stake in airport operator
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.34 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.6 percent. * Asian shares fell on Monday as risk sentiment was dented by lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies, and a bigger than expected fall in exports from Japan, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy. * Foreign investors bought 801.1 million rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.58 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings of blue chip companies will continue to impact sentiment in the near term, with Cairn India, HDFC , Larsen & Toubro and IDEA Cellular due to report results later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.