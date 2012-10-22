* USD/INR is expected to open stronger versus its previous close of 53.84/85, tracking losses in the most other Asian peers and shares on the back of weak U.S. earnings reports which is shrinking investor appetite for risk. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.2 percent. * USD/INR seen opening around 53.90-53.95 and trading in a 53.80 to 54.20 band initially. Exporters are expected to step up dollar sales around the psychologically significant 54 level. * In the New York NDF market, the one-month USD/INR closes at 54.20-25. For live prices see * Asian shares fall as risk sentiment is dented by lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies, and a bigger-than-expected fall in exports from Japan, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)